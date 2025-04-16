In Your Parish Headlines: April 16, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The City of Broussard is preparing to celebrate the grand opening of its new Public Service Complex with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for this evening.

The event will be held at 5 p.m. at 106 Mayor Charles Langlinais Lane, with city officials and community members invited to attend. The new complex includes headquarters for the Broussard Police Department, Broussard Fire Department Station Two, and the Public Works Department, along with a dedicated city training building.

Officials say the facility is designed to streamline operations and better serve the community's growing needs. Following the ceremony, guided tours of the complex will be offered to give residents a behind-the-scenes look at the new infrastructure.

City leaders say the Public Service Complex represents a major investment in public safety, emergency response, and municipal efficiency for Broussard.

Drivers in Lafayette Parish are advised to prepare for a temporary road closure that may impact their morning commute.

Teurlings Drive will be closed at the railroad crossing between East Willow Street and Lajaunie Road beginning at 7 a.m. today. The closure is expected to remain in place through 7 a.m. Friday. The Louisiana and Delta Railroad will be conducting work at the crossing during this time.

While the road will be closed to through traffic, detours will be in place, and local access will be maintained. Officials also note that residents and students needing access to David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy will still be able to reach the campus during the closure period.

VERMILION PARISH

Abbeville residents now have the opportunity to weigh in on the city’s future development by reviewing and commenting on the draft of the city’s master plan.

Public feedback is being accepted through next Monday via email at ImagineAbbeville@cpex.org.

Officials say the draft plan incorporates months of community engagement and outlines a shared vision for Abbeville’s long-term growth and improvement.

The Abbeville Planning Commission is scheduled to review the plan during a public meeting on April 28 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

If approved, the plan will move on to the City Council for final consideration. Residents can view the draft by scanning the QR code in the video below, by visiting the city’s website, or by picking up a printed copy at City Hall.