In Your Parish Headlines: April 15, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

United Way of Acadiana is hosting its annual Super Tax Day, offering free tax preparation services to eligible residents with support from the Internal Revenue Service, Capital One, and Entergy.

The event provides confidential, IRS-certified tax filing assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Services are available to individuals and families earning up to $67,000 annually, people with disabilities, elderly residents, and English language learners.

Walk-in participants can have their taxes filed on-site and connect with local financial wellness resources. Super Tax Day is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 215 E. Pinhook Road.

Free Tax Day preparation services

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The Sunset Cultural District is seeking an artist to design and paint a public outdoor mural honoring zydeco icons Clifton and Cleveland Chenier.

The mural is intended to reflect the spirit of zydeco music and the cultural identity of Sunset. Applications are currently open, with a submission deadline set for Monday, April 21, before midnight.

For full details on how to apply, scan the QR code below.

Sunset artists wanted for mural

CALCASIEU AND LAFAYETTE PARISHES

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is providing commercial fishing license services, renewals, and boat registration at select field offices this week.

Trip ticket staff will also be available to train participants on proper reporting and to answer questions.

Officials are on-site today at the Lake Charles office from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The same services will be available at the Lafayette office on 200 Dulles Drive this Wednesday and Thursday during the same hours.