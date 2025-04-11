In Your Parish Headlines: April 11, 2025

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Friday, April 11, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Registration remains open for the 11th annual Running of the Rams 5K, hosted by Acadiana High School’s Academy of Business.

The community event invites participants to run or walk through West Village in Scott this Saturday. Organizers say the race day atmosphere will include live music, food, fun jumps, and more.

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited’s Bach Lunch concert series returns to Parc Sans Souci to celebrate festival season. The free lunchtime concert begins at 11 a.m. and will feature local food vendors, live music, and performances.

There, you can expect to hear some of the best in Cajun music, drawing crowds from across the region.

IBERIA PARISH

The 2025 New Iberia Spanish Festival officially gets underway tonight at 5 p.m. at Bouligny Plaza.

Festivalgoers should note road closures ahead of the weekend festivities. A portion of Fulton Street, between Swain and Iberia streets, will close starting at 4 p.m. today to accommodate carnival rides and is expected to remain closed through 5 p.m. Sunday.

On Saturday, several portions of Main Street and Bridge Street will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those closures will resume again on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.