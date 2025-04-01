In Your Parish Headlines: April 1, 2025

Here's a look at what's happening in your parish for Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The City of Broussard is partnering with the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency to host a flag raising ceremony today, kicking off National "Donate Life" Month.

Organizers say the month-long effort aims to increase awareness about the importance of organ donation, while honoring those who donate.

Mayor Ray Bourque along with other Broussard city officials, LOPA representatives, and donor families and recipients will all be in attendance.

You can find the event at the Broussard Sports Complex from 1 to 2 p.m.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Registration is now open for Lafayette Parks, Art, Recreation and Culture's adult basketball leagues.

Women and men ages 18 and up as well as employee leagues with participants meeting the same age criteria are encouraged to apply, but the deadline to register is April 14.

If you're interested, you can apply online here or in-person at the Lafayette PARC administrative office.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

ACADIA PARISH

Today is the deadline to apply for a $1,000 scholarship from the Louisiana Sheriffs' Association.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, it's open to all Acadia Parish high school seniors and one winner will be announced at their school's award ceremony or graduation.

For more information, students can visit their high school counselor or the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office website.

