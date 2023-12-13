Hispanic community gathers to celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe

Dozens of Catholics in the Hispanic community gathered at St. Jules and St. John Cathedral in Lafayette to show their devotion to La Virgin de Guadalupe.

The holiday is nationally recognized in Hispanic countries like Mexico.

According to the Catholic religion, Guadalupe appeared on a hill in Mexico City in 1531 and asked for a church to be built in her memory.

For one mother and daughter, the day is a special time for them to bond over the well-known Hispanic holiday.

"We are very happy to be here with so many Latina people, be here with our culture, celebrating the Virgin of Guadalupe on this special day," Mary Hightower. "Listening to the mass in Spanish and singing."

Her mother Esperanza Izquierdo is visiting from Mexico and is happy to see the holiday celebrated here in the states.

"I have the Virgin of Guadalupe very close to me. It makes me happy," Esperanza expresses. "My daughter lives here in Lafayette but the Virgin of Guadalupe and the celebrations are also very important to her. How the dancers danced, how the people come, and it’s important that we always worship her."

The Office of Hispanic Ministry of the Diocese of Lafayette hosted the event knowing the need to include all cultures and their religious practices in Lafayette.

"The bishop knew how important it was to bring all the Latina Americans together on this day to here to honor our lady and to honor their presence in a Acadiana to make them feel welcomed," says Micheal Lavergne.

Graciela Rojas immigrated here to the city over 28 years ago, she says the Hispanic population has grown substantially.

"There is a lot of Latina people here, so for every Hispanic event we are always reunited all the Hispanics. So it's a celebration, really beautiful and special and not just for Mexicans for all Hispanics," Rojas said.

Both St. John and St. Jules Cathedral say they will host the Guadalupe festivities every year on December 12.