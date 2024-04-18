Helping each other out: How window displays are a win-win

LAFAYETTE, La. — A local artist is adding color to the city and businesses of Lafayette one window at a time.

KATC took some time driving around the city and stopping by those businesses that she is helping to promote and in turn helping to promote herself and her artwork. In the age of social media where many companies are going digital for their ads, but this window painting hustle is eye-catching for local shops here in Lafayette.

For Geaux Auto Glass it's their first time having window artwork and they are happy helping support Grayson's work. They stress the importance of just helping each other out.

“I think it brings a lot of color and culture to our area," says Donald Prejean, co-owner of the glass company. "It brings exactly what Lafayette is all about. Helping one another out and showing what people are capable of doing here, a lot of what we offer here in Louisiana. It's something that can make their business grow by actually helping other people put their artwork and what they do for a living here.”

