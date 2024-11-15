Watch Now
Happening this weekend in your parish

KATC
Here's a look at some community events happening in your parish this weekend.

Starting off in Vermilion Parish, where Friday night at 6:30 p.m., Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Olympic gold medalists Hollis Conway and Mondo Duplantis are set to be inducted into the Acadian Museum's Order of Living Legends.

It's part of a ceremony that is taking place at the Erath Community Center on City Park Drive. We're told the gala doubles as a fundraiser for the museum, featuring Cajun food, music, and a raffle. Proceeds go to support the museum's efforts to preserve Acadian culture.

For ticketing information, click here.

In Lafayette Parish, Native American Culture Day is taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Historic Vermilionville. The free festival features family-friendly ecents, demos, cultural exhibits, and more from tribal groups across our state. Food and drinks are available for purchase as well.

More information is available here.

In St. Landry Parish, the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce Foundation is announcing its second annual Tangled in Tinsel holiday market. That's where shoppers can visit a one-stop holiday shop this weekend.

You can find it at Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino. It starts Friday night at 5:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with the Bubbles & Bells VIP Shopping Night. On Saturday, you can shop Tangled in Tinsel from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

All proceeds from the event go toward helping give scholarships and educational opportunities to students in the parish.

For ticketing information, click here.

If you have any events going on in your parish that you would like us to know about, shoot us an email to news@katctv.com.

