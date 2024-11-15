Happening this weekend in your parish

Here's a look at some community events happening in your parish this weekend.

Starting off in Vermilion Parish, where Friday night at 6:30 p.m., Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Olympic gold medalists Hollis Conway and Mondo Duplantis are set to be inducted into the Acadian Museum's Order of Living Legends.

It's part of a ceremony that is taking place at the Erath Community Center on City Park Drive. We're told the gala doubles as a fundraiser for the museum, featuring Cajun food, music, and a raffle. Proceeds go to support the museum's efforts to preserve Acadian culture.

For ticketing information, click here.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

In Lafayette Parish, Native American Culture Day is taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Historic Vermilionville. The free festival features family-friendly ecents, demos, cultural exhibits, and more from tribal groups across our state. Food and drinks are available for purchase as well.

More information is available here.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

In St. Landry Parish, the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce Foundation is announcing its second annual Tangled in Tinsel holiday market. That's where shoppers can visit a one-stop holiday shop this weekend.

You can find it at Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino. It starts Friday night at 5:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with the Bubbles & Bells VIP Shopping Night. On Saturday, you can shop Tangled in Tinsel from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

All proceeds from the event go toward helping give scholarships and educational opportunities to students in the parish.

For ticketing information, click here.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

If you have any events going on in your parish that you would like us to know about, shoot us an email to news@katctv.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

