Flooding in downtown Lafayette affects local businesses

Posted at 8:04 PM, Dec 01, 2023

Recent rainstorms have caused flooding at local businesses.

Multiple drainage projects by the Lafayette Consolidated Government will consist of upsizing culverts, readjusting the elevation of some culverts, and constructing an underground surge basin/detention basin in order to help combat some of the intense flash flooding events the area has recently experienced.

Root Floral Shop tells KATC this isn't the first time her store has flooded due to the rain.

