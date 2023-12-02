Flooding in downtown Lafayette affects local businesses

- Recent rainstorms have caused flooding at local businesses.
- Multiple drainage projects by the Lafayette Consolidated Government will consist of upsizing culverts, readjusting the elevation of some culverts, and constructing an underground surge basin/detention basin in order to help combat some of the intense flash flooding events the area has recently experienced.
- Root Floral Shop tells KATC this isn't the first time her store has flooded due to the rain.
