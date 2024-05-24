Filling up for Memorial Day travel? A look at gas prices in your neighborhood

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — We are heading into Memorial Day Weekend and it’s looking to be the busiest it's been in 20 years, with AAA predicting a record high of 38.4 million people expecting to travel by car over the weekend. That's a 4% increase over last year.

With all the road tripping, KATC is making sure you know the price of gas before you head out or even stay in town to enjoy the summer fun.

Below is the average price of gas across Acadiana, according to AAA:

Lafayette Parish- $3.21

Jefferson Davis -$3.16

Evangeline Parish-$3.13

Vermilion Parish-$3.25

Iberia Parish-$3.14

St. Martin Parish-$3.13

St. Mary Parish-$3.22

Acadia Parish-$3.12

St. Landry Parish-$3.11

It's looking like the highest price of gas is over in Vermilion Parish, with the average being around $3.25. Over in St. Landry Parish, AAA is reporting that it's the lowest price for gas out of the nine parishes at $3.11 and the overall average across Acadiana is $3.17.

