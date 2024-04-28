Election Results: April 27, 2024

There's a municipal election happening today, April 27, and several Acadiana parishes have items on the ballot.

We're adding in results as they come through:

CALCASIEU PARISH RESULTS COMPLETE

Voters in Recreation District 1 of Ward Three approved the issuance of $30 million in bonds to build and maintain recreation facilities; the estimated millage rate for the year would be 3 mills.

The proposition passed, 74 percent Yes to 26 percent No.

Here's the full text:

Recreation District No. One of Ward Three Proposition

(Bond)

Shall Recreation District No. One of Ward Three of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), incur debt and issue bonds, in one or more series, in an amount not to exceed $30,000,000 for a period not to exceed fifteen (15) years from the issuance thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 7.0% per annum, for the purpose of establishing, acquiring, constructing, improving, extending and maintaining within said District a recreational system and facilities for the benefit of all its citizens, with all necessary equipment and installations, including both movable and immovable property, owned or used by the District, in connection therewith, title to which shall be in the public, which said bonds shall be retired with, paid from and secured by an ad valorem tax on all taxable property within the limits of the District, sufficient in rate and amount to pay said bonds in principal and interest, with the estimated millage rate to be 3.00 mills in the first year of issue?

EVANGELINE PARISH RESULTS COMPLETE

Voters in the Ward 5 Fire Protection District approved a plan that would eliminate two existing property taxes and instead authorize a new one. The new 11.53-mill tax would replace both the current 11.51-mill tax in the Ward 5 Fire Protection District and the Lone Pine Fire District's 20-mill tax. Proceeds would be used to provide fire protection in the district - which now includes the Lone Pine District.

Voters approved the plan, 73 percent to 27 percent

Here's the full text:

Ward Five Fire Protection District Proposition

(In-Lieu Millage)

Shall Ward Five Fire Protection District of the Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana (the "District") (the boundaries of which have been expanded to include Lone Pine Fire District, Parish of Evangeline, State of Louisiana), be authorized to levy a 11.53 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $763,100 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 20 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2043, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment, including paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes and salaries and benefits of firemen, said tax to be in lieu of and replace the Ward Five Fire Protection District ad valorem tax of 11.51 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2026 at an election held on April 9, 2016 and the Lone Pine Fire District ad valorem tax of 20 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2031 at an election held on March 20, 2021?

IBERIA PARISH - RESULTS COMPLETE

There were a full slate of tax propositions in Iberia Parish.

There are four existing millages up for renewal; they pay for public health, public buildings, drainage and libraries. All but libraries passed.

Public Health passed, 57 percent to 43 percent.

Public Buildings passed, 56 percent to 44 percent.

Drainage passed, 63 percent to 37 percent.

Libraries failed, 47 percent to 53 percent.

Also on the ballot are two new taxes, and both passed.

A parishwide tax that would help pay the salaries and benefits of the Iberia Parish Sheriff's law enforcement employees passed, 58 percent to 42 percent.

The other, dedicated to repairing and building streets in the unincorporated areas of the parish, passed, also 58 percent to 42 percent.

In Loreauville, voters approved the continuation and increase on a millage for sewer work in that town. Mayor Brad Clifton tells us it's an old millage, that was at 5.5 mills. Officials asked for an increase to 7 mills to help fund sewer operations, because the current operation is running an annual deficit, and voters approved it, 69 percent to 31 percent.

Here are the full texts of the propositions:

Law Enforcement District Proposition

(Sales Tax)

Shall the Law Enforcement District of the Parish of Iberia, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to levy and collect a sales and use tax of 0.25% (the "Tax") (an estimated $4,000,000 reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, commencing July 1, 2024, in accordance with Louisiana law, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used to pay costs and expenses of operating and supporting the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, including paying salaries and benefits of current and any additional law enforcement personnel?

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 of 4

(Millage Renewal)

Shall the Parish of Iberia, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 2.11 mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $1,244,458 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating the public health units of the Parish and other related public health activities?

Parishwide Proposition No. 2 of 4

(Millage Renewal)

Shall the Parish of Iberia, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 4.76 mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $2,807,405 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating public buildings in the Parish?

Parishwide Proposition No. 3 of 4

(Millage Renewal)

Shall the Parish of Iberia, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 4 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $2,359,163 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining or operating drainage facilities in the Parish?

Parishwide Proposition No. 4 of 4

(Millage Renewal)

Shall the Parish of Iberia, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 4.5 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $2,625,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating public libraries in the Parish?

Sales Tax District No. 1 Proposition

(Sales Tax)

Shall Sales Tax District No. 1 of the Parish of Iberia, State of Louisiana (the "District"), consisting of the currently unincorporated areas of the Parish of Iberia, be authorized to levy and collect a sales and use tax of 3/4% (the "Tax") (an estimated $4,800,000 reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, commencing July 1, 2024, in accordance with Louisiana law, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) to be dedicated and used for the purpose of constructing, improving and maintaining roads and streets within the District?

Village of Loreauville Proposition

(Millage)

Shall the Village of Loreauville, State of Louisiana (the "Village"), levy a special tax of 7 mills (the "Tax") on all property subject to taxation in the Village (an estimated $28,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of improving, maintaining and operating sewerage works for the Village, title to which shall be in the public?

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH RESULTS COMPLETE

There are several items on Jeff Davis Parish ballots, including the recall of the Mayor of Elton, which passed.

Parishwide, there's a millage renewal for the tax that pays for the courthouse and the jail, and it passed 66 percent to 34 percent.

Voters in Fire Protection No. 6 approved the continuation of a millage, which includes a .06-mill increase due to reappraisal by a 70 percent to 30 percent vote.

Voters in Sub Road District No. 1 of Road District Number Eleven will also decide the continuation of a millage, which includes a .14-mill increase, also due to reappraisal.

There's a School District No. 1 Proposition that would authorize the issuance of bonds for school buildings that would result in a 2-mill increase for the first year. That passed, 65 percent to 45 percent.

Voters in the Welsh area decided two items: The renewal of a tax in the town that pays for street repair and construction passed 88 percent to 12 percent. The other is a bond issue for school buildings in Welsh-Roanoke Consolidated School District No. One that would be supported by a 12-mill tax, and it passed, 76 percent to 24 percent.

Elton voters voted to recall Mayor Kesia Lemoine. The recall prevailed, 51 percent to 49 percent.

Since it passed, the office will be declared vacant and there will be an election to replace Lemoine. Voters in the town twice mounted recall petitions against Lemoine; the first effort failed due to a technical error on the recall petition. The second was successful, and Lemoine's court challenge of it failed. To read our stories about this issue,click hereand here.

Here are the full texts of the propositions:

Fire Protection District No. 6 Proposition

(Millage Continuation)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 6 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of 5.59 mills on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $77,800 for one entire year, for the purpose of fire protection, including constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities, title to which shall be in the public, said millage to represent a .06 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 5.53 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2024 pursuant to an election held on December 6, 2014?

Parishwide Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of 2.61 mills on all property subject to taxation within the Parish, for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, (with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $748,500 for one entire year), for upkeep and maintenance of the Parish courthouse and Parish jail?

SPECIAL ELECTION FOR THE RECALL OF KESIA LEMOINE MAYOR, TOWN OF ELTON

FOR the Recall

AGAINST the Recall

School District No. 1 Proposition

(Bond)

Shall School District No. 1 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "District"), incur debt and issue bonds not exceeding $3,015,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 7% per annum, for the purpose of financing capital expenditures for school purposes for the District, including constructing, acquiring and/or improving schools and other school related facilities, together with equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with an estimated increase of 2 mills to be levied in the first year of issue above the 2 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?

Sub Road District No. 1 of Road District Number Eleven Proposition

(Millage Continuation)

Shall Sub Road District No. 1 of Road District Number Eleven of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a tax of 10.46 mills on all property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, (with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $339,000 for one entire year), for the purpose of improving and maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District, title to which shall be in the public, said millage to represent a .14 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 10.32 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2024 pursuant to an election held on December 6, 2014?

Town of Welsh Proposition

(Sales Tax Renewal)

Shall the Town of Welsh, State of Louisiana (the "Town"), be authorized to continue to levy a sales and use tax of 1% (the "Tax") in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $580,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 15 years from and after April 1, 2026, with the proceeds of the Tax (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be dedicated and used for the purpose of paying the costs of constructing, improving, re-surfacing and maintaining public streets, alleys and sidewalks, including drainage incidental thereto, and acquiring equipment therefor?

Welsh-Roanoke Consolidated School District No. One (1) Proposition

(Bond)

Shall Welsh-Roanoke Consolidated School District No. One (1) of Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), incur debt and issue bonds not exceeding $8,500,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 7% per annum, for the purpose of financing capital expenditures for school purposes for the District, including constructing, acquiring and/or improving schools and other school related facilities, together with equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with an estimated 12 mills to be levied in the first year of issue to pay said bonds?

ST. MARTIN PARISH RESULTS COMPLETE

Voters in Henderson decided a seat on the town council, and voters parish-wide agreed to renew a property tax that supports the school system.

Here are the full items:

Councilmember, Town of Henderson:

Gary Dupuis, Republican 81 votes

Richard White, Republican 83 votes

Parishwide School District Proposition: PASSED 67 PERCENT TO 33 PERCENT

(Tax Renewal)

Shall St. Martin Parish School District, Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a 1.58 mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $725,700 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of giving additional support to public primary, elementary and secondary schools by financing instructional materials, equipment and supplies, as well as school related purposes and school improvements, for all the public schools in the District?

ST. MARY PARISH - RESULTS COMPLETE

In St. Mary Parish, there were several continuations and renewals on the ballot, and all of them passed.

Voters in Gravity Sub-Drainage District No. 1 of the Gravity Drainage District No. 2 will decide if the millage that supports the drainage work will continue, to include a 2.68-mill increase due to reappraisal. Ward 4 Fire Protection District No. 2 voters will decide if the tax supporting the district is renewed. Voters in Water and Sewer Commission No. 4 will decide if they should authorize a bond issue that won't cost any more than already being collected.

Two issues were decided in the Wax Lake area. Wax Lake East Drainage District voters will decide if a millage will continue for work in the district, with a .06-mill increase due to reappraisal. The second issue would allow a bond issue to pay for drainage work, which would include an increase of 1.45 mills the first year.

Here are the full texts:

Gravity Sub-Drainage District No. 1 of the Gravity Drainage District No. 2 Proposition

(Tax Continuation)

Shall Gravity Sub-Drainage District No. 1 of the Gravity Drainage District No. 2 of the Parish of St. Mary, Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a 12.63 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $298,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving the drainage facilities in the District, said millage to represent a 2.68 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 9.95 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2024 pursuant to an election held October 19, 2013?

PASSED: YES 78 PERCENT

NO 22 PERCENT

Ward 4 Fire Protection District No. 2 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

Shall St. Mary Parish Ward 4 Fire Protection District No. 2, Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 4 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $363,400 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating the District's fire protection facilities, including the purchase of fire trucks, and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including charges for fire hydrant rentals and service?

PASSED: YES 81 PERCENT

NO 19 PERCENT

Water and Sewer Commission No. 4 Proposition

(Bond)

Shall the St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 4, State of Louisiana (the "Commission"), be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in the maximum amount of $1,700,000, in one or more series, to mature not later than 15 years from the date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 7% per annum, to be payable from ad valorem taxes as provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with no estimated increase in the millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue above the 13.54 mills currently being levied by the Commission to pay its existing general obligation bonds, for the purpose of paying the cost of constructing, equipping and acquiring extensions and improvements to the waterworks plant and system and sewer and sewerage treatment and disposal facilities of the Commission, and acquiring the necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, and refunding the Commission's outstanding Sewer Revenue Bonds and Water Revenue Bonds?

PASSED: YES 81 PERCENT

NO 19 PERCENT

Wax Lake East Drainage District Proposition No. 1 of 2

(Tax Continuation)

Shall Wax Lake East Drainage District of the Parish of St. Mary, Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a 3.26 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $521,658 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining, operating and improving the drainage facilities in the District, said millage to represent a .06 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 3.2 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2024 pursuant to an election held on October 19, 2013?

PASSED: YES 73 PERCENT

NO 27 PERCENT

Wax Lake East Drainage District Proposition No. 2 of 2

(Bond)

Shall Wax Lake East Drainage District of the Parish of St. Mary, Louisiana (the "District"), incur debt and issue bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,500,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from the date thereof, with interest at a rate of not exceeding 7% per annum, for the purpose of paying the cost of constructing, equipping and improving levees and drainage works within and for the District, and acquiring the necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public, which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, an estimated 1.45 mills to be levied in the first year of issue to pay said Bonds?

PASSED: YES 61 PERCENT

NO 39 PERCENT

VERMILION PARISH RESULTS COMPLETE

There are five tax renewals on the ballot for Vermilion Parish voters, and the results were mixed.

Here are the full texts:

Parishwide Proposition FAILED, 48 PERCENT YES TO 52 PERCENT NO

(Tax Renewal)

Shall the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), continue to levy a special tax of 3.26 mills on all property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $1,106,600 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining and keeping in repair the public roads and highways of the Parish?

Road District No. 1 Proposition - PASSED, 53 PERCENT YES TO 47 PERCENT NO

(Tax Renewal)

Shall Road District No. 1 of the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 5.72 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $150,400 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining the roads in the District?

Road District No. 4-A Proposition - PASSED, 56 PERCENT YES TO 44 PERCENT NO

(Tax Renewal)

Shall Road District No. 4-A of the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 6.93 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $157,200 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining the roads in the District?

Road District No. 6 Proposition - PASSED, 61 PERCENT YES TO 39 PERCENT NO

(Tax Renewal)

Shall Road District No. 6 of the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 6.27 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $108,000 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining the roads in the District?

Sub-Road District No. 1 of Road District No. 2 Proposition FAILED - 42 PERCENT YES TO 58 PERCENT NO

(Tax Renewal)

Shall Sub-Road District No. 1 of Road District No. 2 of the Parish of Vermilion, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 5.06 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $416,700 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of maintaining the roads in the District?