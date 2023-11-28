Concerns raised among residents with high water bills

CARENCRO, La. — A water rate increase has left many around Lafayette Parish wondering why the uptick.

Lauren Joubert is resident of Carencro, she says that her water bill has doubled within the past year.

According to Joubert, when she called the water company Magnolia Water Services managed by Central States Water resources to find out more. She was left with more questions.

"My immediate was like what? I mean it was unexpected then I'm rearranged things in my head and making sure everybody will be good and paid on time and that was a big concern for me." said Joubert.

Her water bill increasing from $35.46 to now $73.21 per month, an increase she believes is baffling.

"I talked to them on the phone and they said the rate increase was due to infrastructure improvement. I think a couple of other things but mostly infrastructure which what they were referring to, which was okay. I understand that, you know, businesses need to have good infrastructure especially with drainage and sewer pipes. I get that but when there was no itemization, or no explanation for what exactly was being replaced, repaired, that's where the frustration sets in," she says.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission administration released a statement regarding these increases:

"The townhall has been organized in regard to Magnolia Water customer complaints about their water and wastewater rates being increased. In 2021 Magnolia bought over 200 TESI water systems that were out of compliance, Magnolia spent millions bringing 100 systems up to compliance with the DEQ.

"Following these upgrades, Magnolia increased their rates. Before doing so, Magnolia failed to communicate this information to their customers in a clear and efficient manner thus causing confusion and frustration. We understand the ratepayer’s frustration and to address the concerns our district office was receiving, we reached out to Magnolia who agreed to attend a town hall in Lafayette. The town hall allows customers an opportunity to speak directly with their leadership. Magnolia is bringing their President, Senior Vice-President, Director of Customer Experience, and Director of Regulatory Affairs.

Councilman Josh Carlson, and Magnolia Water have sent out press releases encouraging residents to attend to voice their problems directly with Magnolia Water."

We are hoping for a large turnout with constructive dialogue between community members and Magnolia Water."

The town hall meeting will be held at November 28th at 6 P.M. at the Comeaux Recreation Center located at 411 W Bluebird Dr St, Lafayette, LA.

