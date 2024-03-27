Bringing faith to the streets

LAFAYETTE, La. — In front of St. Pius Catholic Church, a confessional mobile unit is taking to the streets to help bring confession to our neighbors this Holy Week.

At first glance the remodeled van might just look like any other ambulance but when you look again, you can see it’s something special.

“Jesus when he ascended to heaven, said go to all the nations so he put us on the road in fact, He spent most of his time of the road," says Father Champagne.

Father Champagne was inspired to remodel it into a mobile confessional unit after recognizing a need to take the faith to the streets.

“Because that’s what the Pope was asking for in the year of the Mercy, is to make confession more available to the people who have busy schedules and sometimes they aren’t coming to church so we need to have them come back in," he says.

And that’s all you have to do, if you spot it you can step inside and find everything you need to confess sins or just share a conversation with Father Champagne.

"So, this way we can take the sacrament of confession on the road and encounter people where they are at particular places of leisure," says Father Champagne. Health clubs, ball games, shopping centers and theaters. Places where they have more of an open schedule and we can meet them on their turf. There's no greater feeling and reality when the Lord just forgets your sins and you start fresh and it gives you the power to do better in our lives."

For a full list of its future locations see below:

Spy Wednesday, March 27, 4 to 7 PM at Saint Pius X Catholic Church parking lot, 600 E. Kaliste Saloom, Lafayette.

Holy Thursday, March 28, 8 to 10 PM at Our Lady Of Wisdom Catholic student center, 501 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette.

Good Friday, March 29, 5 to 7 PM at Our Lady Of Wisdom Catholic student center, 501 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette.

Holy Saturday, March 30, 1 to 5 PM at Our Lady Of Wisdom Catholic student center, 501 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette.

