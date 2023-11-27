Blanket giveaway for those who need it the most ahead of cold weather

More than 100 blankets were given out to the less fortune in Lafayette.

With temperatures dropping fast, individuals hope to keep those experiencing homelessness warm.

Individuals around Lafayette went around the city to hand out blankets to those needing it to keep warm ahead of the cold weather.

"It seems small but it's huge cause it shows that someone is thinking of us and that's all we ask," said LGK.

Samuel Zachary known as "LGK" is a veteran and currently experiencing homelessness, he's touched by this gift giving.

"A blessing you would not imagine I been around the world and there's plenty of support but the love and support here in Lafayette, it's unmeasured," he says.

For Luke Moore and other organizers, this hits close to home.

"I went through a time in my life where I was out here and it was really easy to relate with people out here because I been on these exact streets before on cold nights and just wishing someone would care," Moore tells KATC.

Micheal Fruge, another organizer feels close to those who often times go without the basic necessities.

"We been there, we can identify. We understand them better than the average person on the street does. Because we know what it's like to be there," said Fruge.

Moore bought all these blankets from his own pocket.

"Being able to do this is cool," Moore says. "It makes me want to do more. If I can change the world I would but I don't quite have that power but I can hand out blankets."

LGK tells KATC this blanket giveaway is a sign of hope.

"Homelessness is just a part of society and I'm thankful to everyone that's coming for the holidays. Food and blankets we love you and we appreciate it."