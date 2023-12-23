Avoiding theft during the holiday season

The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) encourages residents to be mindful when putting empty electronic boxes at the curb after Christmas to avoid being a target of crime.

Crime increases during the holidays, and evidence of big-ticket items at the road can attract thieves.

LPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green advises keeping boxes inside your home or garage until collection day or break them down and put them in your recycle bin.

During the holidays, many people do not realize that leaving an empty box or package outside their home makes them vulnerable to theft.

For one Lafayette neighbor, Sandra Victoriano she says residents can never be too careful during the holiday season.

"If they have boxes on the side of the road showing the product that they purchased, it's a temptation for somebody wanting to break in because they know you have that brand new item," she says.

Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department tells KATC that Christmas time for petty thieves, is the perfect time to burglarize a home.

"Right now crime is about opportunity and all you are doing is advertising that there is new electronics in your house," Sgt. Green says. "So we want everyone to be safe and to be able to keep their belongings from being in other peoples hands."

Victoriano has a method that others can use to avoid falling victim to Christmas theft.

"If the box is big, I'll cut it in pieces and put it in the recycling bin. If it's too big what you can do is cut it and put the outside inside out so the brown part only shows, but when they see a picture of what was in the box, they are more tempted to break in," Victoriano said.

When purchasing or having items delivered to your home, make sure the boxes are hidden, stored, or recycled so they are not easily visible from the street.