Are these your ashes? One vendor is wanting to return loved one back home

RAYNE, La. — The 52nd Rayne Frog Festival is kicking off this weekend with plenty of frog-loving activities and one vendor is holding onto hope that she’ll be able to return a sentimental item to its owner.

For four years, Samantha Forrestier has been a regular at the Rayne Frog Festival, selling everything from personalized tumblers to T-shirts. But last year, as she was packing up, seeing a necklace near her vendor tent. What she found was something unexpected—a necklace filled with cremated ashes.

Despite her attempts on posting on Facebook to find the person it belongs to, she still has yet to find the owner.

This year, she's keeping the necklace close, bringing it everywhere she goes to sell, and is hoping this year to finally return it to its rightful owner.

Forrestier explains to KATC that she also has her late father's ashes and recognizes the significance of a loved one's remains.

“I wanted it to be returned to the rightful owner this is saved to them, I kept it because if it was mine I would want it back, this you cannot replace a loved one that's gone, can't replace them,“ she says.

If this could be your necklace, click here for a link to Forrestier's Facebook page.

