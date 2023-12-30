A GPS life vest law has been implemented for offshore workers traveling to the Gulf

The new year is here which means new laws will soon be implemented. One law can help add a layer of security for those working offshore.

House Bill 398 aims to help aid in search and recovery efforts by making it mandatory for those traveling via aircraft to oil rigs to wear life jackets that are equipped with personal locator beacons.

The vests will have satellite synced devices that can send an S-O-S signal to rescue agencies.

This comes after recent accidents in the Gulf of Mexico showed that there's a need for more protection for offshore workers.

Micheal Moncla, President of Louisiana Gas and Oil Association says this bill is a step towards creating some peace of mind for the industry and families.

"When there is a tragedy can you find loved ones for people if they are deceased or if they're still alive and just floating in the Gulf," Moncla said. "You can at least find them now and hopefully in a timely matter and save their lives, so it was something we felt we needed to get behind and especially for our service industry based here in South Louisiana."

House Bill 398 by Representative Trey D. Romero goes into effect January 1st.