73 million hacked in AT&T security breach, what a local expert is saying

LAFAYETTE, La. — AT&T is the world's largest wireless carrier in the United States and last weekend, it has suffered a security breach that's affecting the information of 73 million customers to the dark web.

In a statement the company saying:

"The information varied by customer and account, but may have included full name, email address, mailing address, phone number, social security number, date of birth, AT&T account numbers and pass codes.”

Those who are affected by the breach will be notified via an email or a letter from the company. AT&T also adding that they would offer to pay for monitoring crediting services if needed.

KATC spoke with Matthew Duhon, LCG Chief Innovation Officer about what residents should look out for to avoid being a victim to hackers.

”Be aware, look at who the email is coming from even if it says something that looks like AT&T. Maybe it says ".c" instead of ."com" Being aware of where it's coming from when you click over a link ,hover over it and see where it's directing you to. It may say some random website just being cautious and seeing what’s out there,” Duhon says.

He also wants to stress the importance of password protection, to make it harder for hackers to gain access to your personal information.

“First thing you do is log in your account reset your passwords. Change your passwords and find something that is complex, uppercase lower case numbers," he says. "Things of that nature so having a password per website is a key thing too. So one for LCG, one for AT&T, one for everything else so in that case one is breached, they don’t have access to everywhere else."

AT&T saying in a public statement that the company has already launched an investigation into the breach.

To read more about the breach, click here.

