3 injured in drive-by shooting in Abbeville on Christmas

3 people are injured following a Christmas Day drive-by shooting.

According to the Abbeville Police Department around 4:30 pm, officers responded to shots fired at the 400 block of 8th Street.

Upon arrival police found two male victims with multiple gunshot wounds and a third victim in critical condition.

The suspects reportedly drove up in a vehicle and shot at an occupied car containing the 3 individuals parked in front of the 8th Street residence.

According to police, this case is still under investigation and Chief Hardy urges the public to provide any further information regarding this crime by calling the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893- 2511, or contact the "TIPS" line at (337) 892- 6777.

All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Vermilion by calling (337) 740- TIPS or the P3 app.