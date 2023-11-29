100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette new mentoring facility demolition is underway

Christina Mondragon

Posted at 2:29 PM, Nov 29, 2023

Back in March, 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette were selected to receive a $200,000 national grant from Republic Services.

Now demolition of blighted properties at Pershing Street has started to build the brand new facility.

The facility will serve the 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette so they can further achieve their mission statement of mentoring, education, health and wellness and economic empowerment.

