Local business helps community recover from Hurricane Ida

YOUNGSVILLE — Bead Busters and Float Rentals, a local business owned by Craig Spadoni, typically houses decorations and party favors for various holidays and occassions.

Post-Ida, however, Bead Busters shifts focus to helping others.

Spadoni told KATC that he has always been an active member of the community, but when the Youngsville area dealt with a major flood in 2016, he and his team of volunteers started collecting donations for those affected.

"I do have a building that is vacant most of the year," Spadoni said. "So why not use the building I have?"

He noted that he doesn't want any credit for his good deeds.

"It's not me, it's the volunteers, it's the people who make it happen, I'm just a guy with a building."

Patricia Lanier is one of those volunteers. A professor at UL and a membership chair on the Youngsville Chamber Board of Directors, she said she has a busy schedule, but that taking a moment to help others is still crucial during times like this.

"It could be our turn at any point in time, so we kind of think it's our responsibility as southern Louisianians to take care of each other when we are not the location that got hit," Lanier said. "You know because it could be us the next time."

Volunteers at Bead Busters told KATC that items they really need include water, diapers, pet food, gas cans, and generators. Spadoni said that the business is not accepting clothing donations at this time.

If you cannot make it to Bead Busters in Youngsville to donate, you can also make hurricane recovery donations to KATC's Spirit of Acadiana Food and Supply Drive on Friday, September 3 between the hours of 7 am and 7 pm at United Way of Acadiana.

