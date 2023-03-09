Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club set to build on youth initiative after Chitimacha Louisiana Open drop

I'ts been more than six months since the Chitimacha Louisiana open was dropped from the PGA tour. The tournament had been a PGA Tour partner for 30-plus years.

Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club in Broussard served as the home of the Chitimacha Louisiana open for over 3 decades and left members of that club and community disappointed.

The tour was a "proving ground" tour, while also raising over $5 million for local charities and youth groups.

Now that the partnership has ended, it's allowed more time for the club to get another initiative off the ground.

Le triomphe's organization, First Clubs for Kids, is in partnership with the American Junior Golf Association to begin their own youth invitational.

"It's going to be their all-star invitational as a season-ending golf tournament that'll bring 78 kids who are the best golfers that are between 11 to 15 years olds, back into our community", says club CEO, Dawna Waterbury. "It opens the doors of South Louisiana hospitality. We know that we're about taking the lead of the Louisiana Open and how they welcomed everybody here. We want to continue that tradition."

In Waterbury's words, she tells KATC that she "inked the deal" to officially get the ball rolling on the event. It'll be at the beginning of October. The event will not only be about competition, but will also offer scholarships and internships.

