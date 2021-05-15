Lake Charles Mayor calling for more assistance from Washington D.C. ahead of hurricane season

Eight months after Hurricane Laura, calls for disaster relief continue in Lake Charles.

The city was hit hard not only by Laura but Delta two months later.

It was a devastating hurricane season, but the mayor says despite that there has been a lack of urgency at the federal level.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter says the city has not received FEMA assistance or Congress pass a relief package. He says his disappointment in the response goes across party lines.

"President Trump with 116th Congress had an opportunity to act and now President Biden with 117th Congress has an opportunity. The individuals that are suffering here in Lake Charles who still have their life torn apart by this event couldn't care one iota whether it was a Republican or a Democrat that passed a disaster relief package,” said Hunter.

In his facebook post, Hunter details what he calls a lack of urgency, and adds perspective to previous disaster responses.

“Such an action happened 10 days after Hurricane Katrina I believe 34 days after hurricane Andrew,” Hunter explained.

The governor's federal aid request for hurricane recovery totals $3 billion.

Mayor hunter says the city of lake charles alone, would need an upwards of $250 million just for housing.

"I'm trying to be a microphone for individuals that don't have that type of platform so I'm gonna continue to do all I can to make sure that people do not forget about what has happened here in Lake Charles and what is continuing to happen here in Lake Charles,” said Hunter.

During President Biden's visit to Lake Charles last week, Hunter says they discussed disaster relief. He says he'll give an update in the coming months if the conversation was beneficial.

