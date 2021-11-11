LAGCOE brings biennial convention back home to Lafayette

For the first time since 2017, LAGCOE's biennial convention is coming back to the Hub City in 2022 — and those planning it say it's coming back better than ever.

The event was moved to New Orleans in 2017 and postponed this year due to pandemic concerns.

Sara Bourque is the executive director for LAGCOE. She told KATC that convention-goers can expect things to see the trade show in a different light.

"There's not going to be breaking from room to room for different activities, so the vibrant and festival feel that we have within our culture will be displayed for LAGCOE 2022," Bourque said.

She notes that the convention couldn't be planned without outside help from people like Lafayette Consolidated Government Mayor-President Josh Guillory and CEO and President of Lafayette Travel Ben Berthelot.

"LAGCOE, this is home and we're just so excited to bring them back," Berthelot said. "And we know that the convention is not going to be what it was 20 years ago back in the hey-day of the oil field, but we're committed to helping them get it back to the level that it once was here in Lafayette as they move forward."

In a prepared statement from a press release Wednesday, Mayor-President Guillory echoed this sentiment.

"Oil and gas continues to be a significant part of our local economy," Guillory said. "From exploration and production to well servicing and transportation, Lafayette embraces our oil and gas industry. Lafayette is LAGCOE's home, and we welcome them back and we will continue to work with them for years to come."

Michael Pham is the operations manager for Quarter North Energy. Spending his entire career in the oil and gas field, he told KATC LAGCOE's convention is not only enjoyable but invaluable to those working in Acadiana.

"It's more convenient to be here because everything that we need and we work around is centered around here in Lafayette," Pham said. "There's really not a lot that, you know, is offered or provided in New Orleans, so having it here or having LAGCOE come back here, it, it would be great."

Bourque noted that while those at LAGCOE are celebrating their homecoming, they are extending the festivities to new counterparts.

"We're going to be welcoming geothermal and wind into our expo and that's never been done and we're excited to open those partnerships and relationships," Bourque said.

The convention is currently scheduled for October 19-21 at the Cajundome and Convention Center and everyone is invited to attend.

For more information, you can visit LAGCOE's website.

