Lafayette wins big with the Cajuns hosting the Sunbelt Softball Tournament

LAFAYETTE — For the first time since 2018, Louisiana serves as host of the sunbelt softball tournament.

Through a successful bidding process, UL won another battle -- allowing the ultimate home field advantage.

"Each institution within the Sunbelt, if they choose, can submit a bid. There's certain questions that we have to answer. Everything from stadium capacity to lighting, to hotel availability within your community, things like that", says Louisiana Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Bryan Maggard.

The timing is almost too perfect, considering the Cajuns are a top 25 ranked team, they nabbed their fourth straight regular season championship, and this year they look to win three in a row in the tournament.

"The main message right now is to play every game like it's your last game", says head coach Gerry Glasco.

And with the influx of 10 teams and their fans, Louisiana is set for a grand slam display of the culture.

"Anytime we can bring a conference tournament to Lafayette, it does two things for us. One, it allows us to play in front of our amazing fan base and give us home field advantage but two, I think it just brings opportunities to the city of Lafayette, from an economic standpoint."

For Lafayette travel CEO, Ben Berthelot, his expectations of that impact are high. He says that athletic success is a great rotation between his office and Louisiana athletics. He adds that when they win, everybody does as well.

"We have a fantastic brand", says Berthelot. "The only and only Ragin Cajuns, so as our teams experience success, that doesn't only benefit the work that we do, but the community as a whole."

The Cajuns begin their quest for another tournament title tomorrow night, at 7 p.m.

