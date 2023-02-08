Lafayette student selected as candidate for Presidential Scholars Program

LAFAYETTE — Every year, the U.S. Department of Education recognizes 4,500 students as candidates for the Presidential Scholars Program and one of many nationwide is here in the flats of Lafayette.

"I care more about the work that I do and being a better person", says Pan. "The recognition is nice, but it's a bonus."

Senior Kerry Pan has checked off many of the requirements.

-Nearly perfect ACT score, where he capped off at 36, on his first try.

-Leadership abilities, where Pan serves as president for the Lafayette High Beta Club.

-Community service and extracurriculars, where Pan and the LHS soccer team are currently on the hunt during playoffs.

"I wasn't surprised because he's a great kid", says head coach Jordon Angelle. "From day one, he's been greeting me with a smile. He greets everybody with a smile."

Candidates for the award can only be high school seniors, but Pan knew he was a shoe in, before his final year.

"I actually knew a whole year ago, they sent it to me by mistake.

"But that's when I was a junior so I emailed them and asked "can I still apply to this, is it okay? They said no, and took my name off. So I actually didn't get it last year. They said email us back next year, you should be good to go next year

Beyond the classroom, Angelle says he's the epitome of what it means to be a student-athlete.

"He's a guy that leads by example. He always a finds a positive in a negative and that goes back to that slick smile. It's been a blessing getting to know him on and off the field."

As if Pan's ingredients haven't stirred up a successful gumbo, he believes his resume still needs a little more flavor.

For my age, a decent amount, but in the grand scheme of things, not even close. Not even close to what I hope in the future I can accomplish.

