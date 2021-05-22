Lafayette residents continue to deal with flood water following severe weather

Some in Acadiana are still dealing with high water.

The Vermilion River near Derby Heights subdivision is cresting at moderate flood stage. For some in low lying areas nearby, that still means high water.

Residents along Aris Drive haven't been able to leave their homes since Tuesday. Now they’re hoping the water can be drained.

“My elders are standing behind me down the street and none of us can get out.”

For longtime residents of Derby Heights like Porsha Evans, dealing with flooding is expected but not being able to leave home for the last week is a first.

“The water has been standing here for so many days and I’m afraid to move my car. I know that there are some brilliant engineers in this community who can develop a pumping system or something to make this stop happening,” said Evans.

During an emergency meeting, Lafayette City Council approved an ordinance to move more than $20 million dollars into the Public Works Department for drainage and maintenance projects after severe weather caused widespread flooding across the city. Evans hope is more immediate action can take place.

“Dredging of the Vermilion River might help but it needs to be sooner than later because enough is enough,” Evans added.

Now that severe weather is not expected in the coming week, Evans hopes a solution is found.

“I’m sure we are not the only ones and I pray for those who are stuck just like me but standing bodies of water like this can be infectious,” said Evans.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel