Lafayette City Council approves emergency ordinance for drainage, maintenance projects

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette City Council held an emergency meeting on Thursday where it approved an ordinance moving more than $20 million dollars into the Public Works Department for drainage and maintenance projects after sever weather caused widespread flooding across the city.

The council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance declaring a public emergency in regard for the need for drainage caused by this week's severe weather that moved $15,754,000 from the city's general fund and $4,296,000 from the capital improvement fund into the Public Works Department for emergency drainage measures. The funds total $20,050,00.

The funding will go toward projects including spot dredging the Vermilion River in areas identified as "hot spots" such as Ill Des Cannes and Coulee Mine.

According to Mayor-President Josh Guillory, the city does not have permission to dredge the full Vermilion River, it can dredge the river in certain areas inside the city limits. He said that surveys of the river have already been completed, and that Fenstermaker has also completed sonar scans of the bottom of the river that show buildup of material at Ill Des Cannes and Coulee Mine.

The funds will also update the city's fleet of flusher trucks that work on underground draining. One truck will be retired and a brand new truck will be added for a total of five flusher trucks.

The emergency declaration from the city council will also expedite the usual process for the maintenance and drainage projects and cut down the time to get in equipment such as the flusher trucks.

According to Public Works Director Chad Nepveaux, getting started on these projects is the highest priority to serve the people in the city.

Nepveaux says that after looking at "heat maps" when they surveyed the bottom of the Vermilion River, they saw certain materials that could be removed.

Nepveaux says that Coulee Mine is the worst area along the Vermilion River with shallow water that makes in difficult to navigate by vessel.

Nepveaux called this project Phase 1 and said that the Public Works Department would do as much as they can with the funding and move as quickly as possible with the maintenance projects.

He said he estimates the process to begin within the next 30-45 days, if not sooner.

