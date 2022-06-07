Lafayette police present active shooter presentation to local summer camps

LAFAYETTE — With summer camps beginning in the area, Lafayette police want to get jump on educating young ones about active shooter situations.

"Just trying to better prepare the kids to be able to see something, say something on how to respond if they see something that just seems off or feels off", says Cpl. Matthew Benoit. "You know, how to get a teacher and follow the directions that a teacher would give in an emergency situation. Also, some gun safety, what to do if they found a gun on the ground or something to that extent."

Today, at the Domangue center, kicked off one of many sessions that will take place throughout the summer. Benoit says that today's group was receptive to the message.

"The kids seemed like they had a great time. They're also school resource officers and they work in schools over here. So they're very familiar with a lot of these kids. They made it very fun and entertaining for them but also very informative."

"The officers told us about we can't just treat people how you want to treat people, you have to treat people how you want to be treated", says camper Kayln Harris.

Even inspiring the younger generation to follow in their footsteps.

"It's very important. It that might be my goal in life", says camper Cairo Brown.

Benoit, a father of two sons, says it's never too early to be safe. The lesson shared with today's group is the same lesson expected of his household.

"My eight year old son, he's in school age right now, and the other one is a lot younger. It's conversations that we've had, but I just let them know if they see something that feels off, go tell the teacher to a flag somebody down. Flag the officer down at the school. Let them know that something don't seem right, or it seems off to be aware of it and go tell someone."

Sessions will continue at the Heymann Recreation Center on Wednesday and the Comeaux Recreation Center on Thursday.

