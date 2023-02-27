Lafayette Police Department capture fugitives from Ohio after stand-off

IN LAFAYETTE — An Ohio man and his accomplice are in custody after a four-hour stand-off on Saturday.

Lafayette Police Department received a tip that a wanted man from Columbus, Ohio was residing in Lafayette. That man has been identified as 48-year-old Christopher Moore and was wanted for 1st-degree murder.

Moore barricaded himself and his accomplice, 46-year-old Shannon Parsons, in a residence refusing to exit. Lafayette Police Department SWAT team and negotiators were there.

This incident happened on the 700 block of South College Road in the apartment complex "Holly Place".

Sgt. Robin Green tells KATC what forces were deployed.

"We received info that he was here in Lafayette... our swat team was deployed along with negotiators." said Sgt. Green

We asked Sgt. Green what made this standoff successful and peaceful.

"Our team practiced year-round for incidents like this they prepare for this and so when it's time they can act," said Sgt. Green. "They can come and do their job efficiently, and that's what they did today."

Christopher Moore and Shannon Parsons were both booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.