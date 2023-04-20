Youngsville interim Council Seat Division A announced

UPDATE: The City Clerk of Youngsville has announced Logan Lannoo of Youngsville to serve as interim council member.

The following applicants also submitted interest in the recently vacated council seat.

Shannon D. Bares of Youngsville, Interim Appointed Councilwoman, Division E

Jacob Broussard of Youngsville, EHSQ Manager

Chris Dardar of Youngsville, owner and operator of Cafe 20.3

La Sonja Dunbar of Youngsville, lnsurance Agency Owner

Jacob H. Held of Youngsville, On Premise Business Development Manager, Coca-Cola

Logan Lannoo of Youngsville, Owner of Destination Mouse

Robbie J. LeBlanc of Youngsville, Former Iberia Parish School Board Member

Eddie Lewis lll of Youngsville, Owner/ Operator of Eddie Lewis Cane Farms, LLC.

Michele Naquin of Youngsville, Charter Member of the Rotary Club of Youngsville, former President, District Conference Cornmittee for 2023

Nicholas Niland of Youngsville, Director of Quality at the Iberia Medical Center

Matthew Thomassee of Youngsville, Owner of Integrated Security and Investigative Specialists, LLC. and Thomassee Household Enterprises, LLC.

