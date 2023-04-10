Youngsville: Temporary appointment, election call, law firm selection on agenda

Thursday's Youngsville City Council meeting promises to be a busy one.

On the agenda are the appointment of a temporary replacement for council member Kayla Reaux who recently resigned; the call for an election to permanently replace her and the selection and hiring of a law firm to investigate Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux.

Reaux resigned her seat last week following investigative reporting by The Acadiana Advocate about a crash she was involved in last fall. Body cam video from Youngsville Police showed she was uncooperative until Chief Rickey Boudreaux arrived at the scene to send her on her way. The council voted to hire a law firm to investigation Boudreaux. To read our story about that, click here. To read more coverage, click here. To read The Acadiana Advocate's first story on all this, click here.

When an elected official resigns their seat, someone must be appointed immediately to represent their constituents. If there is less than a year left in their term in office, that person serves out the remainder of the term. If there is more than a year left in the term, an interim person is appointed to represent that district until a special election can be held to elect someone to serve out the remainder of the term. Because Reaux had more than a year left on her term, the council must appoint an interim council member and call a special election for a permanent replacement for Reaux.

If the council does not do so before April 25, the Governor will have to do it.

In addition to selecting someone to fill Reaux's seat for now, the council also is set to call a special election for this fall to fill the seat for the remainder of the term.

Also on Thursday's agenda is the selection of the law firm to investigate Boudreaux.

You can watch the council's meetings live by clicking here.