Youngsville Council Seat Division A applicants announced

The City Clerk of Youngsville has announced the following applicants who have submitted interest in for the recently vacated council seat.
Shannon D. Bares of Youngsville, Interim Appointed Councilwoman, Division E
Jacob Broussard of Youngsville, EHSQ Manager
Chris Dardar of Youngsville, owner and operator of Cafe 20.3
La Sonja Dunbar of Youngsville, lnsurance Agency Owner
Jacob H. Held of Youngsville, On Premise Business Development Manager, Coca-Cola
Logan Lannoo of Youngsville, Owner of Destination Mouse
Robbie J. LeBlanc of Youngsville, Former Iberia Parish School Board Member
Eddie Lewis lll of Youngsville, Owner/ Operator of Eddie Lewis Cane Farms, LLC.
Michele Naquin of Youngsville, Charter Member of the Rotary Club of Youngsville, former President, District Conference Cornmittee for 2023
Nicholas Niland of Youngsville, Director of Quality at the Iberia Medical Center
Matthew Thomassee of Youngsville, Owner of Integrated Security and Investigative Specialists, LLC. and Thomassee Household Enterprises, LLC.
To read more coverage, click here.