Young Saints fan battling leukemia hopes to meet Alvin Kamara

A young Saints fan battling cancer is hoping to get the attention of one of his favorite players.

Camden Barnard of Lafayette is in New Orleans receiving treatment for Leukemia.

He and his family have placed posters around the city in the hopes of getting the attention of Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

In his letter to Kamara, Camden asks for the chance to meet and have Kamara "sign a few things."

This is Barnard's second time undergoing treatment for leukemia.

In a post on Facebook, Camden's father Pat Barnard asks for help from the public in spreading the word about his son's wish.

"We haven't asked for much BUT we need a small favor," the post reads. "Cam wants to meet Alvin Kamara. I want to make him smile because he deserves it and YOU can help."

See the post and photos of the posters, below:

