Workers injured, rescued at Ochsner Lafayette General construction site

An equipment failure at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center has left two construction workers injured.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, one person received major injuries and another received minor injuries.

Both were rescued by firefighters after the failure at the construction site on Monday afternoon. A photo provided by LFD shows the scaffolding holding the workers failed.

The scene is now clear.

After the failures, the workers were left hanging from their safety harnesses.

Firefighters from the St. George Fire Department in Baton Rouge, who were in town for the funeral procession for Alex Bourque, assisted with the rescue of the workers.

Ochsner Lafayette General says "There was an accident today at an Ochsner LGMC construction site. Two construction workers were injured and are receiving medical treatment. Out of respect for the patients and their families, we have no further information to share."

