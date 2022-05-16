Funeral services underway for Acadiana firefighter Alex Bourque, procession to follow

Funeral services have begun for Alex Bourque, the Lafayette and Broussard firefighter who died last week.

The funeral services for Engineer Alex Bourque began Monday, May 16, 2022, at 8:00 am. Alex will be honored with a Full Firefighter's Funeral presented by Lafayette and Broussard Fire Departments.

Visitation will be at Martin & Castile Funeral Home on W. Farrel Road from 8:00 am. to 11:30 am. After the visitation, a procession with a police escort, several fire trucks and the family will travel from the funeral home to St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville.

The public can expect traffic delays starting at 11:30 a.m. as travel speed will be slow. The procession will proceed down Frem Boustany to Ambassador Caffery to So. Bernard Street then to Albertsons Parkway to St. Nazaire and then Hwy 96 into St. Martinville.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes.

Bourque, 26, was a firefighter with Lafayette and Broussard Fire Departments. He passed away Wednesday morning May 11. Last year, Bourque was diagnosed with bone cancer. He and his wife have two children.

More on Bourque can be found here.

