Acadiana firefighter dies following battle with cancer

An Acadiana firefighter who was diagnosed with cancer last year has died.

Alex Bourque, 26, a firefighter with Lafayette and Broussard Fire Departments passed away Wednesday morning. Last year, Bourque was diagnosed with bone cancer. He and his wife have two children.

Youngsville FD announced his passing on Facebook, saying "It is with a heavy heart that we lost our brother Alex Bourque this morning...You fought the fight very hard brother. Rest In Peace. Please keep his wife, kids, family and friends in your thoughts and prayers."

Last year, several fundraisers and blood drives were held for Bourque.

On social media, a page created to share health and fundraising information about Bourque updated on Tuesday saying Alex had "taken a turn for the worse as the cancer continues to spread."

