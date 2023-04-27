UPDATE: Officer involved in councilwoman crash fired, Advocate reports

A Youngsville officer who responded to a controversial November crash involving a former councilwoman has been fired, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Sgt. Justin Ortis was fired April 13 by Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux for allegedly violating departmental policies related to records, cell phone usage, internal investigations and insubordination. He is appealing his termination, the newspaper reports.

Allyson Melancon, his lawyer, wrote in an April 17 letter to the Youngsville Police Civil Service Board that Ortis' termination was "not in good faith for cause" and was in direct violation of a Louisiana law that protects civil service officers, the Advocate reports.

The Civil Service Board approved the appeal request Wednesday during its regular meeting. A date for the appeal hearing has not yet been set, the Advocate reports.

To read the rest of the story with all the details, click here.

The Advocate's reporting on the crash and what happened afterward has led to the council member's resignation, as well as a Youngsville City Council investigation into Boudreaux's practices - for his entire time as police chief.

To read the original Advocate story, click here. You can read some of our reporting on this here and here.

