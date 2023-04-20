UPDATE: LSP Investigation into LPD Officer-involved shooting continues

The Lafayette Police Department has released the following update in regard to the officer involved shooting incident that took place in the 4400 block of Johnston Street on April 9, 2023.

Update: Louisiana State Police investigators have determined the Lafayette police officer shot the now-deceased shooter moments after he witnessed that shooter fire a gun at another person in the parking lot of a Lafayette night club.

Investigators also acknowledged a handgun was recovered at the scene. This event occurred approximately 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in the 4400 block of Johnston Street.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the use of force by the officer and Lafayette Police are handling the original shooting that left one victim injured.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Additional information will be released as the investigation progresses.