LPD: Man who died in Johnston Street shooting is suspect in earlier shooting

Lafayette Investigators have identified the shooter in Sunday night’s incident that occurred in a Johnston Street parking lot that left one person injured as the same person who died in a later shooting.

Lafayette Police say that Deiondre Solomon, 28, is the "suspect responsible" for the first shooting that night. Solomon is also the man identified by the parish coroner's office as the one who died in the second shooting, which Louisiana State Police are investigating as an officer-involved shooting.

The victim in the first shooting was transported to a local hospital with a single gunshot wound and is expected to make a full recovery, LPD says.

Lafayette Police also addressed how the second investigation is being handled.

"At this time the Louisiana State Police is currently investigating an Officer Involved Shooting involving a Lafayette Police Department Officer and the suspect. As standard protocol, the involved officer has been placed on administration leave, as per departmental policy, while Louisiana State Police conduct their investigation," a release states. "Due to the sensitive nature of these investigations, time and due diligence is needed to gather all the facts and evidence in order to have the most accurate depiction of the events that occurred.

"Moving forward, we will continue to be transparent and provide updated information as it becomes available. The preservation of life is at the upmost forefront for the Lafayette Police Department, and community cooperation and support is needed to accurately resolve these investigations," the release continues.

