UPDATE: Investigation reveals victim was being followed

An investigation into a shooting in Lafayette on Friday reveals the victim was being followed.

On June 11 at 5:15 pm, officers with the Lafayette Police Department responded to the intersection of W. University Ave. and St. John St. in reference to suspects from two vehicles exchanging gunfire, according to Sgt. Wane Griffin, spokesperson for the Department.

Upon arrival, responding officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. First-aid measures were administered before the victim being transported to a local hospital.

He is listed in critical condition.

Investigation at the scene revealed that three vehicles entered the intersection. Two suspect vehicles described as a silver Toyota Camry and dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck were following the victim's silver Dodge Charger, Griffin stated. A passenger in the silver Toyota Camry began shooting into the driver's side of the Dodge Charger, according to investigators. The Chevrolet Silverado is also seen in the frame and is believed to be involved in the incident.

The Dodge Charger came to rest a short distance just north of the intersection of W. University Ave. and St. John St.

The two suspect vehicles then fled the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

