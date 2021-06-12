Lafayette Police on scene of triple shooting in parking lot of headquarters

Police in Lafayette are currently on the scene of a triple shooting outside police headquarters.

A spokesperson for the police department says three victims were hit by gunfire in the parking lot. No fatal injuries were reported.

The shooting did not involve any officers according to LPD.

Witnesses say that the area of University Avenue is swarming with law enforcement officers and detours have been set up around the area.

Details on the incident are limited. We will update as more information is provided.

UL sent out a text alert to students asking them to stay away from the area of Coolidge and University.

"Multiple shots fired," they say.

KATC will have the latest in our 10PM Newscast watch that live below

