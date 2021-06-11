One injured after occupants in vehicles exchange gunfire on in Lafayette

Lafayette Police say one person was injured following a shooting on St. John Street at West University on Friday.

A spokesperson for the department says that one person was injured after gunfire was exchanged between the occupants of two vehicles. No suspects are in custody.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital, but there is no word on the extent of injuries.

The area is considered a crime scene, and drivers are being detoured around the area. Police ask that people avoid the area.

