Unveiling of Historic Louisiana Black Judges poster

Lafayette, LA - The unveiling of a historic poster took place Tuesday morning, February 28, 2023.

That unique poster, depicting Louisiana Black Judges.

The public event took place at the Downtown Convention Center.

Guests were treated to a breakfast mixer followed by a presentation and the poster unveiling.

The event's Master of Ceremony, Senator Gerald Boudreaux, had this to say about this special portrait:

"It's so important because we in Louisiana lead the nation for per capita for electing and appointing African American judges, it's something during the last day of Black History, it's very significant. The impact that it has on our young people, for future opportunities, for leadership in the community, and it also gives us a chance to recognize the contributions that our judges make on a daily basis that goes so unnoticed. So, we were very, very pleased today to unveil the poster that depicts every one of these people, that today we say thank you and God bless them," Senator Boudreaux said.

