Two years after fire, Mel's Diner reopens

Mel's Diner officially reopened to the public on Monday morning.

The iconic Lafayette restaurant posted to their Facebook page on March 7 that the diner's doors were opened at 7:00 am.

Mel's, located on Johnston Street, closed in April 2020 after a malfunctioning appliance caused a fire in the kitchen.

Following the fire, the restaurant began rebuilding with plans to open in August 2021. That opening was pushed back to September 2021.

The restaurant plans to be open from 7:00 am to 9:30 pm, Monday through Sunday.

