Mel's Diner to reopen at the end of September

An iconic Lafayette restaurant announced it will be opening soon after a long closure following a fire.

Mel's Diner located on Johnston Street posted on their Facebook page that the restaurant will be opening at the end of September.

The popular restaurant caught fire in April 2020 from a malfunctioning appliance.

Related Stories:

Iconic Lafayette restaurant closed indefinitely after major fire damage

Mel's Diner in Lafayette to reopen in August 2021

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel