Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Mel's Diner to reopen at the end of September

items.[0].image.alt
Viewer submitted photo courtesy of Jared Rogers
Mel's Diner caught fire in April 2020
Mel's fire.jpg
Posted at 10:25 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 11:37:52-04

An iconic Lafayette restaurant announced it will be opening soon after a long closure following a fire.

Mel's Diner located on Johnston Street posted on their Facebook page that the restaurant will be opening at the end of September.

The popular restaurant caught fire in April 2020 from a malfunctioning appliance.

Related Stories:

Iconic Lafayette restaurant closed indefinitely after major fire damage

Mel's Diner in Lafayette to reopen in August 2021

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.