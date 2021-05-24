Mel's Diner in Lafayette to reopen in August 2021

LAFAYETTE, La. — Mel's Diner in Lafayette announced on Monday that it will be reopening its restaurant on Johnston Street in August 2021.

According to a post on its Facebook page, work has begun at Mel's Diner on Monday.

An exact date for when the restaurant would be fully open has not yet been announced.

Mel's Diner had closed in April 2020 after a fire left the iconic restaurant with major damage inside the building.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel