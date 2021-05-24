Watch
Mel's Diner in Lafayette to reopen in August 2021

Advocate Staff Photo by Brad Kemp.
Mel's Dinner on Johnston Street on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Lafayette, LA. The dinner suffered a small fire on Friday afternoon.
Posted at 2:24 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 16:08:45-04

LAFAYETTE, La. — Mel's Diner in Lafayette announced on Monday that it will be reopening its restaurant on Johnston Street in August 2021.

According to a post on its Facebook page, work has begun at Mel's Diner on Monday.

An exact date for when the restaurant would be fully open has not yet been announced.

Mel's Diner had closed in April 2020 after a fire left the iconic restaurant with major damage inside the building.

