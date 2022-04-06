Two people arrested in Texas for shooting that left infant injured

Two suspects wanted in connection with a March shooting that left a seven-month-old infant injured have been arrested.

Amiri Benoit and Mactori Doucet have been located and arrested by U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Texas, New Iberia Police say. Benoit and Doucet will be booked and held in Texas while awaiting extradition back to Louisiana.

Benoit and Doucet were wanted for a shooting that occurred on March 18, 2022, in the 200 block of C.V. Jackson Drive.

The shooting left multiple people injured including a 7-month-old infant.

The drive-by shooting critically injured the baby and her mother, and several other people also were injured, police said.

Benoit and Doucet are wanted on 7 counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, and Firearms in a firearm-free zone in connection with the drive-by shooting on C V Jackson Drive on Friday, March 18, 2022.

To see our stories about the shooting, click here and here.