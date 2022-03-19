Watch
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

Two critically injured, including infant, in New Iberia drive-by shooting

Several treated for non-life-threatening injuries
CV Jackson Drive shooting
New Iberia Police Dept.
CV Jackson Drive shooting
Posted at 11:21 AM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 12:21:31-04

An infant is one of two people critically injured in a New Iberia shooting on Friday, according to police.

Officers say on March 18, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. NIPD responded to a shooting in the 200 block of C V Jackson Drive.

During an investigation, it was learned that the shooting was a drive by.

Three victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while two others are said to be in critical condition, including a 7-month-old infant, police report.

Police provided a photo of the suspect's vehicle.

CV Jackson Drive shooting

Anyone with information on the shooting or the vehicle involved is urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.