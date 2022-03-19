Two critically injured, including infant, in New Iberia drive-by shooting

An infant is one of two people critically injured in a New Iberia shooting on Friday, according to police.
Officers say on March 18, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. NIPD responded to a shooting in the 200 block of C V Jackson Drive.
During an investigation, it was learned that the shooting was a drive by.
Three victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while two others are said to be in critical condition, including a 7-month-old infant, police report.
Police provided a photo of the suspect's vehicle.
Anyone with information on the shooting or the vehicle involved is urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.
If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.
