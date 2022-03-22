Two wanted in connection with New Iberia drive-by that injured infant

New Iberia Police are looking for two people in connection with a drive-by shooting Friday that critically injured a woman and infant and wounded several others.

Police say that numerous tips on the shooting led to police developing two men as suspects: Amiri Joseph Benoit and Mactori Doucet.

Benoit and Doucet are wanted on 7 counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, and Firearms in a firearm-free zone in connection with the drive-by shooting on C V Jackson Drive on Friday, March 18, 2022.

New Iberia Police

New Iberia Police

NIPD says Amiri Benoit had a previous arrest in 2020 in reference to a fatal shooting.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous, they say.

Police are also looking for the vehicle the two are believed to be driving in, a 2020 Dodge Challenger with Louisiana Temporary license plate 20209092. Police say the vehicle is silver in color but that the color may be changed by the suspects.

New Iberia Police

5 people were injured in the shooting, including a 6-month-old. Four adults have been released from the hospital but the infant, police say, is still in critical condition. Police say the infant lost vision in her left eye because of her injuries. A woman also received an injury to her head after being shot, they say.

See our previous story here

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

