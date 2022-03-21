UPDATE: Conditions upgraded to stable in New Iberia shooting

UPDATE: New Iberia Police tell us that the conditions of two people injured in a drive-by shooting have been upgraded from critical to stable today.

A seven-month-old baby was one of two critically injured Friday in a drive-by shooting, police said. Both the adult and the baby, who is hospitalized in Baton Rouge, are now listed in stable condition, police say.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information about who may have done this is asked to call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

On March 18, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. NIPD responded to a drive-by shooting in the 200 block of C V Jackson Drive.

Three victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but two others, including the baby, were in critical condition.

A previous version of this article shared a photo of the suspect vehicle involved. New Iberia Police tell KATC that they no longer need assistance in identifying that vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

